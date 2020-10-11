Betty J. Lindsay, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
Buy Now
Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Betty J. Lindsay
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Visitation Location:There is no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Betty Lindsay Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

