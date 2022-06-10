Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Betty J. (McMullen) Stortenbecker
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Silver City, Iowa, Malvern, Iowa and Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, June 17, 2022
Time:6:00 p.m.
Location:Silver City American Legion
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Malvern Student Loan Fund, which gives zero % interest loans to East Mills College Bound Students
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Hazel Dell Cemetery, Crescent, Iowa at a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

