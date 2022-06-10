|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Betty J. (McMullen) Stortenbecker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Silver City, Iowa, Malvern, Iowa and Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 17, 2022
|Time:
|6:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Silver City American Legion
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Malvern Student Loan Fund, which gives zero % interest loans to East Mills College Bound Students
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Hazel Dell Cemetery, Crescent, Iowa at a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
