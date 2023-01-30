Betty J. Pierson
Service:Funeral  
Name:Betty Jean (Wallace) Pierson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 7, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 7, 2023 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Betty passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.