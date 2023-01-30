|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Betty Jean (Wallace) Pierson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 7, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 7, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Betty passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Betty J. Pierson, 88, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
