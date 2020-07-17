Service:Graveside
Name:Betty J. Wallace
Age:84
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Memorials:Vine Street Bible Church in lieu of flowers
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com