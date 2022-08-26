Betty Jane Lundvall, 98 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Betty Jane Lundvall
Age:98
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Wapello, IA and Malvern, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. at both locations
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. at both locations
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello,, IA
Cemetery:Graveside Service Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, rural Louisa County, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

