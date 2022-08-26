Betty Jane Lundvall, 98 of Glenwood, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Betty Jane Lundvall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Wapello, IA and Malvern, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m. at both locations
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. at both locations
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello,, IA
|Cemetery:
|Graveside Service Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, rural Louisa County, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
