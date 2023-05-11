|Service:,
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Betty Jane Sybert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 15, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Notes:
Betty Jane Sybert, 78, Tarkio, Missouri
