Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.