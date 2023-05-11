Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Betty Jane Sybert
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:00 A.M.
Visitation End:  10:00 A.M.
Memorials: American Cancer Society.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes:

