|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Betty Jane (Witney) Peterson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Nebraska City, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, Nebraska
|Visitation Location:
|1116 Terrace Dr. Nebraska City, Nebraska
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, Nebraska
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Betty Jane (Witney) Peterson, 86 of Nebraska City, Nebraska
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
