Service:Graveside
Name:Betty Jane (Witney) Peterson
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Nebraska City, Nebraska
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 25, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, Nebraska
Visitation Location:1116 Terrace Dr. Nebraska City, Nebraska 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, Nebraska
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com