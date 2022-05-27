Service: Pending
Name: Betty Jean Baggs
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery
Notes: More information by the evening of Friday, 5-27-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

