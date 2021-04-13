Betty Freeman
Service: Funeral 
Name: Betty Jean Freeman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Merriam Woods, Missouri
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, Apr. 16, 2021
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: Tarkio First Baptist Church
Visitation Location: Tarkio First Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Apr. 16, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 pm
Visitation End: 2:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery: Tarkio Home Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

