|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Betty Jeanne Macrander
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Macon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 4, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Thursday, December 3, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Paw Prints, a fund set up at Farmers State Bank in Tarkio that is used for animals in need in Atchison County or Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
**Due to current conditions, the family requests masks and social distancing at the service.**
