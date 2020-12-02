Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Betty Jeanne Macrander
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Macon, Missouri
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:Friday, December 4, 2020
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location:There is no scheduled family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Thursday, December 3, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Paw Prints, a fund set up at Farmers State Bank in Tarkio that is used for animals in need in Atchison County or Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: 
Notes:

**Due to current conditions, the family requests masks and social distancing at the service.**

