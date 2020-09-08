Service: Funeral Service
Name: Betty Jo Haer
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Craig, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Location: Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Thursday, September 10, 2020, Davis Funeral Home. There is no family visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: P.E.O. Chapter FF, Tarkio or Tarkio Presbyterian Church.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig.
Notes:

** Funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook Page.**

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.