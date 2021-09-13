|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Betty Jo Maley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 17, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Betty Jo passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Azria Care Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Betty Jo Maley, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
