Betty Jo Maley
Service:Graveside 
Name:Betty Jo Maley
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 17, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 17, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:In her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Betty Jo passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Azria Care Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

