|Name:
|Betty Marcellus
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be left for the family to designate at a later time.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Betty Jo Marcellus, 81, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, Iowa. The family would like to thank everyone at Atlantic Specialty Care for their exceptional care and friendship.
A Celebration of Life with family and friends will tentatively take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021, when we can all be together.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Betty's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Betty Jo Marcellus, 81, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
