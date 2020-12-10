Betty June (Cashatt) Merritt, 85 of Glenwood, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Betty June (Cashatt) Merritt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Vine Street Bible Church, formerly First Christian Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Vine Street Bible Church or Glenwood Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|East Liberty Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa at 2:00 p.m.
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
