Betty June (Cashatt) Merritt, 85 of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Betty June (Cashatt) Merritt
Age:85
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, Dec. 14, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Vine Street Bible Church, formerly First Christian Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Memorials:Vine Street Bible Church or Glenwood Public Library
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:East Liberty Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa at 2:00 p.m.
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

