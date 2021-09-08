|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Betty L. Shelton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Auburn, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Linden Cemetery Association, Rock Port
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Betty L. Shelton, 91, Auburn, Nebraska
Minter Funeral Chapel
