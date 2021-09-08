Service: Funeral Service
Name: Betty L. Shelton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Auburn, Nebraska
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Linden Cemetery Association, Rock Port
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.