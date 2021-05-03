|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Betty Tatro
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Villisca, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9 am
|Visitation End:
|5 pm with open visitation
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery Corning, IA
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Betty L. Tatro, 88, Villisca, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.