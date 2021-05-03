Betty L. Tatro, 88, Villisca, IA
Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Betty Tatro
Age:88
From:Villisca, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, May 15, 2021
Time:10:30 am
Location:Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 14, 2021
Visitation Start:9 am
Visitation End:5 pm with open visitation
Memorials:Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery Corning, IA
