Betty Leonard
Service:Graveside Memorial
Name: Betty Leonard
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022
Time: 1 PM
Location: Greenwood Cemetery east of Logan, Iowa at the intersection of highways 30 & 44
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, suggested to the Montgomery County Animal Rescue or the Great Plains Pointer Rescue.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Greenwood Cemetery-Logan, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

