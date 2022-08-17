Betty Head
Service:Memorial Mass 
Name:Betty M. Head
Age:87
From:Holiday Island, AR
Previous:Malvern & Imogene, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 27, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Friday, August 26, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:30 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene or St. Edward Catholic Church in Cassville, MO
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Malvern Cemetery 
Betty passed away on August 15, 2022.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

