|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Betty M. Head
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Holiday Island, AR
|Previous:
|Malvern & Imogene, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Friday, August 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene or St. Edward Catholic Church in Cassville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Malvern Cemetery
|Notes:
Betty passed away on August 15, 2022.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Betty M. Head, 87 of Holiday Island, AR
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
