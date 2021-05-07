Betty Rose Baumli
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 
Name: Betty Rose Baumli 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 8, 2021
Time: 10:00am
Location: St. Gregory Barabarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Location: St. Gregory Barabarigo Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, May 7, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:30pm 
Visitation End: 7:30pm
Memorials: American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: Parish Rosary 5pm Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Gregorys

