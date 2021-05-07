|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Betty Rose Baumli
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 8, 2021
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|St. Gregory Barabarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|St. Gregory Barabarigo Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 7, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:30pm
|Visitation End:
|7:30pm
|Memorials:
|American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
|Parish Rosary 5pm Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Gregorys
Betty Rose Baumli
Price Funeral Home
