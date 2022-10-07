|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Betty Sattro
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 10, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends will gather by 1:30 PM at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel to go to the cemetery in procession.
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM
|Memorials:
|Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Red Oak Music Boosters
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Betty Sattro, 84 of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
Anniversaries
-
Oct 7
-
Oct 7