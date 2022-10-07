Betty Sattro
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Betty Sattro
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, October 10, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa.   Family and friends will gather by 1:30 PM at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel to go to the cemetery in procession.
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Visitation Start: 4 PM
Visitation End: 6 PM
Memorials: Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Red Oak Music Boosters
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

