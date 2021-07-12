Service:Funeral 
Name:Betty Sunderman
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Walnut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
Open Visitation Location:First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
Open Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 14, 2021 
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. (Prior to Service)
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may directed to the family for designation at a later date

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Layton Township Cemetery
Notes:Betty Sunderman, 86, of Walnut, Iowa, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Allen Place in Atlantic.

Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service on Wednesday at the church starting at 9:30 a.m.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Betty’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

 

