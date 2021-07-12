|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Betty Sunderman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Walnut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 14, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
|Open Visitation Location:
|First Presbyterian Church in Walnut
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m. (Prior to Service)
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may directed to the family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Layton Township Cemetery
|Notes:
|Betty Sunderman, 86, of Walnut, Iowa, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service on Wednesday at the church starting at 9:30 a.m.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Betty’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.