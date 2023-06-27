Betty Travis
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Betty Travis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 29
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.