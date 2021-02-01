|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Betty Travis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Exira, Iowa
|Previous:
|Lewis, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 6, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
Lewis Church of Christ, Lewis, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 5, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m. (No visitation with the family present is planned)
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Lewis Church of Christ
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
|Notes:
Betty Travis, 90, of Exira, Iowa, and formerly of Lewis, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Exira Care Center.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Betty's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Betty Travis, 90, of Exira, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.