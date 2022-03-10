Service:Funeral
Name:Betty Wolfe
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Malvern, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 14, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Malvern Volunteer Fire Department or Malvern Volunteer Rescue
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

