Beverley Jo Million, 84, Omaha, Nebraska
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Beverley Jo Million
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Omaha, Nebraska.
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: Beverley Million Memorial Fund
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

