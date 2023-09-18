|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Beverley Jo Million
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska.
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 20, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
| Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|Beverley Million Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
| High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Beverley Jo Million, 84, Omaha, Nebraska
Minter Funeral Chapel
