Beverly Ann King, 80, Grant City, Missouri
Service: Memorial Services
Name:Beverly Ann King
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Parkinson's Foundation
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home - Grant City, Missouri
Cemetery:Grant City Cemetery - Grant City, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.