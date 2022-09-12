|Service:
Funeral Services
Beverly Bennett
93
Atlantic, Iowa
Saturday, September 17, 2022
11:00 a.m.
First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Friday, September 16
4:00 p.m.
7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery
Beverly Bennett, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16th at Roland Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. following open visitation at Rolands. *There will also be a short time of visitation held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service at the church.*
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Beverly’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
