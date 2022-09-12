Beverly Bennett
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Beverly Bennett
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery

Notes:

Beverly Bennett, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.

Open visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16th at Roland Funeral Home.  Visitation with the family present will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. following open visitation at Rolands. *There will also be a short time of visitation held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service at the church.*

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Beverly’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

