|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Beverly Eckel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 24, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Wings of Hope
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Liberty Cemetery at a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
