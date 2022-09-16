Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Beverly Eckel
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 24, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 23, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Wings of Hope
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery at a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

