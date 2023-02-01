Beverly Folkerts
Service:Funeral 
Name:Beverly Folkerts
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:  
Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023
Time:11:30 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 3, 2023
Visitation Time:5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
  
Memorials:

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Hancock, Iowa
Notes:

To view her full obituary, please visit the website:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

