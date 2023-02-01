|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Beverly Folkerts
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 4, 2023
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 3, 2023
|Visitation Time:
|5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Hancock, Iowa
|Notes:
To view her full obituary, please visit the website:
Beverly Folkerts, 84, of Council Bluffs
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
