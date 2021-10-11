|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Beverly Howard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Randolph, IA
|Previous:
|Tabor IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday - October 18, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Tabor, IA Congregational United Church of Christ
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday - October 17, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Tabor Historical Society OR Tabor, IA Congregational United Church of Christ
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
