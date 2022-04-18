|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Beverly J. Barnett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 21, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or American Cancer Society.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
Beverly J. Barnett, 59, Maryville, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
Anniversaries
-
Apr 20