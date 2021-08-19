Beverly J. Sands, 75, Tarkio, Missouri
Buy Now
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Beverly J. Sands
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, August 23, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials: In keeping with Bev's love for animals the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations in her name be made to Paw Prints and can be delivered to Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. Any notes may be sent to Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date.
Notes:

 ** The memorial service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page.**

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.