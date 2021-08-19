|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Beverly J. Sands
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|In keeping with Bev's love for animals the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations in her name be made to Paw Prints and can be delivered to Farmers State Bank in Tarkio. Any notes may be sent to Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date.
|Notes:
** The memorial service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page.**
Beverly J. Sands, 75, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
