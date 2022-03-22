|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Beverly J. Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Beaver Lake, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 25
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
Bethel Lutheran Church,1312 S 45th Street, Omaha, NE 68106
|Visitation Location:
|Bethel Lutheran Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, March 25
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 25 at 9:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends may meet at the cemetery for the service.
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Beverly J. Smith, 77, Beaver Lake, Nebraska
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
Anniversaries
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24