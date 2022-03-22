Beverly Smith
Service:Celebration of Life Service 
Name:Beverly J. Smith 
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Beaver Lake, NE 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 25 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:

Bethel Lutheran Church,1312 S 45th Street, Omaha, NE 68106 

Visitation Location:Bethel Lutheran Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, March 25 
Visitation Start:12:30 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Bethel Lutheran Church 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 25 at 9:30 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa. Family and friends may meet at the cemetery for the service.  
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

