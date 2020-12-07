Beverly Cadle
Service:Funeral 
Name:Beverly June Cadle
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 11, 2020
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:First Christian Church, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date:Open Visitation after 8:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Grant City, Missouri
Notes:Social Distancing observed & family asked that face masks be worn.

