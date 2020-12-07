|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Beverly June Cadle
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 11, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open Visitation after 8:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Notes:
|Social Distancing observed & family asked that face masks be worn.
Beverly June Cadle, 90, Grant City, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
