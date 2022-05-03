|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Beverly Kendrick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Indianola, Iowa
|Previous:
|New Market, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 7, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Beverly Kendrick Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Beverly passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at her residence in Indianola. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Beverly Kendrick, 73, Indianola, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
