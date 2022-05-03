Beverly Kendrick
Service: Graveside Memorial
Name: Beverly Kendrick
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Indianola, Iowa
Previous: New Market, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, May 7, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Beverly Kendrick Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Beverly passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at her residence in Indianola.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

