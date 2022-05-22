|Service:
|Memorial services
|Name:
|Beverly Kuhns
|Pronunciation:
|COONS
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wed, May 25, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|High Creek Baptist Church
|Visitation Location:
|High Creek Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Following services
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Beverly Kuhns, 75, Rock Port, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
