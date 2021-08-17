Service:Funeral 
Name:Beverly R. Hunley 
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 23, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.
Location:Assembly of God Church, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, August 22, 2021
Visitation Start:4:00 P.M.
Visitation End:5:00 P.M.
Memorials:Bev Hunley Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:

