|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Beverly R. Hunley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, August 23, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|Assembly of God Church, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 22, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Bev Hunley Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio
|Notes:
Beverly R. Hunley, 85, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 18
-
Aug 19
-
Aug 19