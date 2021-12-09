Beverly V. Ryan, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Beverly V. Ryan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 14, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day:
|Tuesday, December 14, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established. Memorials are being directed to the Beverly Ryan Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Beverly passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
