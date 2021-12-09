Beverly V. Ryan, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Beverly V. Ryan
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 14, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day:Tuesday, December 14, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM  
Memorials:A memorial is being established.  Memorials are being directed to the Beverly Ryan Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Private Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Beverly passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

