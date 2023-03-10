Bill Bjorn
Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Name:Bill Bjorn
Pronunciation: B-yorn
Age:95
From:Formerly of Audubon Co., IA
Memorials:

 Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Creston, Iowa.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton, IA.

Notes:

Bill Bjorn, 95, formerly of Audubon County, Iowa, passed away on March 9, 2023 in Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton, IA.  A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bill's family and his arrangements.

