|Service:
|A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
|Name:
|Bill Bjorn
|Pronunciation:
|B-yorn
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Formerly of Audubon Co., IA
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church in Creston, Iowa.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton, IA.
Bill Bjorn, 95, formerly of Audubon County, Iowa, passed away on March 9, 2023 in Johnston, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bill’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Home
