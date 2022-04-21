|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Bill Graff
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Richmond, Missouri
|Previous:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Sat, Apr 23, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sat, Apr 23, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|Shriners Hospital for Children
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Graff Cemetery, near Braymer, Missouri
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Bill Graff, 91, Richmond, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
