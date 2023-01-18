|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Billy Eugene "Bill" Hall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 23, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Ravenwood Christian Church, or the Isadora Cemetery Assn.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Isadora Cemetery, Isadora, MO, at a later date
|Notes:
|Bill passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, www.bramfuneralhome.com
Bill Hall, 87, of Ravenwood, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 19