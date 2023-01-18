Bill Hall
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Billy Eugene "Bill" Hall 
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:Ravenwood, MO 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Tuesday, January 24, 2023 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, January 23, 2023 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Ravenwood Christian Church, or the Isadora Cemetery Assn. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Isadora Cemetery, Isadora, MO, at a later date 
Notes:Bill passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, www.bramfuneralhome.com

