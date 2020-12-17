Service:Funeral
Name:Bill Nicholson
Age:54
From:Nodaway, Iowa
Day and Date:Sunday, December 20, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 19, 2020
Visitation Start:Open Visitation 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:Family Receiving Friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery ~ Guss, Iowa
