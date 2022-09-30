Service: Funeral
Name: Bill Pike
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Henderson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Time: 2 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 1 PM
Visitation End: 2 PM
Memorials: Deaf Missions or Elliott Church of Christ
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery - Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.