|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Bill Slusher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tues, June 15, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|New Point Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|New Point Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tues, June 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|11:00 am
|Memorials:
|Maple Grove Cemetery Association or charity of donor's choice
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Maple Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Bill Slusher, 63, of Oregon, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
