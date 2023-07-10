|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Bill Tullis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Mt. Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 14, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.m.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 P.M. (open visitation)
|Visitation End:
|8:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Oakland Cemetery Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oakland at Quincy, rural Corning, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Bill Tullis, 90, of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, formerly of Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
