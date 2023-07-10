Service:Funeral Services
Name:Bill Tullis
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, July 14, 2023
Time:11:00 A.m.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 13, 2023
Visitation Start:4:00 P.M. (open visitation)
Visitation End:8:00 P.M.
Memorials:Oakland Cemetery Fund
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland at Quincy, rural Corning, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

