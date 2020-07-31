|Service:
|Celebration of Life at a later date
|Name:
|Billie Jean Strom
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Memorials:
|Open Door Mission in Omaha, NE, Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood, IA or charity of your choice
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a later date
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Billie Jean Strom, 92 of Glenwood, Iowa
