Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date 
Name:Billie Peterson
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family in Billie's name
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Billie passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at her Essex home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

