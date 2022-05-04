|Service:
|Celebration of Life At A Later Date
|Name:
|Billie Peterson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family in Billie's name
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Billie passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at her Essex home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
