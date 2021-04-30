|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Billy Bangs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Spencer, Iowa
|Previous:
|Farragut, Iowa and Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 6, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Locust Grove Cemetery in rural Fremont County
|Viewing Location:
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Viewing Start:
|Viewing End:
|In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:
|ABU-BEKR Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 3347, Sioux City, IA 51102
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Billy passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Spencer, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Billy Bangs, 85 of Spencer, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
