Billy Bangs
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Billy Bangs
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Spencer, Iowa 
Previous:Farragut, Iowa and Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time:11:30 a.m. 
Location:Locust Grove Cemetery in rural Fremont County
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:ABU-BEKR Transportation Fund, P.O. Box 3347, Sioux City, IA 51102
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Billy passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Spencer, Iowa

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.