Bill McFarland, 82, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Bill McFarland 
Pronunciation: 
Age:82 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, August 19 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 18 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Stratton United Methodist Church 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.