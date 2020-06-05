|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Billy McComb
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Clarinda
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|Time:
|6- 8 pm
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
The service will be open to anyone wanting to share memories.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Billy C. McComb, 87, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
